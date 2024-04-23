2Pac’s Brother Takes Issue With Drake Using A.I. Version Of Legend’s Voice For Rap Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mopreme Shakur reportedly thinks Pac should’ve been left out of the battle.

Drake shocked the Hip-Hop world by utilizing artificial intelligence-generated 2Pac and Snoop Dogg verses to swing at his current rival, Kendrick Lamar. A relative of Tupac Shakur has addressed Drizzy’s polarizing “Taylor Made Freestyle” track.

According to TMZ, Mopreme Shakur had a problem with Drake using his brother’s voice in a rap battle. The outlet reports that Mopreme called the A.I.-created song a “nuclear option” and thinks the battle should be “1-on-1.”

Mopreme Shakur also apparently expressed worry that younger music fans may believe the “A.I. 2Pac” on “Taylor Made Freestyle” is real. However, the Outlawz member supposedly supports both Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Drake dropped “Taylor Made Freestyle” as the second response to Kendrick Lamar calling him out on “Like That” by Future and Metro Boomin. The Toronto representative also officially released the “Push Ups” diss track on April 19.

“Taylor Made Freestyle” led to mixed reactions from Hip-Hop artists, fans and media figures. Knowing California-raised Kendrick Lamar idolized West Coast legends 2Pac and Snoop Dogg, some listeners praised Drake’s creativity and pettiness.

In contrast, some people complained about one of the most successful rappers on the planet embracing artificial intelligence to make music. Critics expressed concerns that the move could be a slippery slope to watering down human-made artistry.