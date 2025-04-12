2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Found Guilty Of Multiple Charges Stemming From Prison Fight

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The man accused in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur has more legal problems. On Wednesday (April 9), Duane “Keefe D” Davis was found guilty of multiple charges stemming from a 2024 prison fight.

According to KTNV Las Vegas, a jury found Davis guilty on two counts: battery by a prisoner and challenges to fight. His sentencing is expected to begin on May 27.

Davis was arrested on September 29, 2023, marking a pivotal moment in the decades-long investigation into Shakur’s murder. Davis, a former gang leader, was indicted by a Las Vegas grand jury on charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Authorities allege that Davis orchestrated the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur, although he’s not accused of firing the shots himself. His deceased nephew, Orlando Anderson, is believed to be the shooter. Davis is accused of providing the firearm and authorizing the attack.

The arrest came after years of speculation and new developments, including Davis’s own admissions in interviews and his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, in which he acknowledged his involvement in events surrounding the killing.

Shakur was shot on September 7, 1996, while riding in a car with Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight in Las Vegas. The shooting occurred at a red light following a confrontation earlier that evening involving Shakur Anderson.

Anderson was long suspected to be the gunman but was never charged and died in an unrelated shooting in 1998. Davis had previously implicated Anderson as the shooter during a 2008 interview under immunity agreements but later made statements outside those protections that prosecutors used to build their case.

Davis’s trial has faced delays as his legal team navigates procedural challenges. Initially held without bail, he later secured house arrest but remains incarcerated due to ongoing legal disputes.

The case has reignited public interest in one of hip-hop’s most enduring mysteries and highlighted issues such as gang violence and its impact on communities. If convicted, Davis faces significant sentencing enhancements for gang activity and the use of a deadly weapon. His trial is currently scheduled for February 2026, underscoring the complexity and longevity of this high-profile case.

The December 2024 fight was captured on surveillance video. Find it below.