30 Deep Grimeyy Trial Comes To A Halt; Rapper Pleads Guilty To Gun Charge

30 Deep Grimeyy faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy agreed to a plea deal, ending his trial for a gun charge on Tuesday (October 25).

According to multiple reports, the 25-year-old artist pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody after reaching an agreement on the second day of his trial.

30 Deep Grimeyy, whose real name is Arthur Pressley, was arrested for weapon possession in January 2021. St. Louis police found a Beretta 9mm pistol during a traffic stop.

Police pulled over a 2008 Pontiac G8 with four men inside it for a missing taillight and a license plate registered to a Jeep. Cops spotted a gun between 30 Deep Grimeyy and another passenger in the backseat.

The St. Louis rapper’s defense aimed to raise doubts about the ownership of the weapon when his trial began on Monday (October 24). But he admitted to possessing the gun the day after it was bought and the night of his arrest as part of his plea deal.

30 Deep Grimeyy, who has collaborated with notables such as Lil Baby and NLE Choppa, will be sentenced on February 1, 2023. He faces up to 10 years in prison.