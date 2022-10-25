Lil Baby Charts 25 Songs Simultaneously On The Hot 100

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#LilBaby joins #Drake and #TaylorSwift as the only artists to achieve that #Billboard feat.

Not only does Lil Baby have the #1 album in the country, but the Atlanta-bred rhymer also controls ¼ of the current Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lil Baby managed to land 25 songs on this week’s Hot 100. His “California Breeze” single opened at #4 on the rankings. Baby scored Top 10 entries for “Forever” featuring Fridayy (#8) and “Real Spill” (#10) as well.

Three tracks off Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me studio LP also presently occupy the Top 20. “Pop Out” with Nardo Wick started at #15. “In a Minute” rose 24 spots to #16. “Never Hating” with incarcerated rap star Young Thug debuted at #19.

Plus, Lil Baby controls an additional four positions in the Top 40 region. The 27-year-old southerner’s “Heyy” (#21), “Stand On It” (#22), “Not Finished” (#26), and “Perfect Timing” (#32) are all among the 40 most-popular songs in America.

Lil Baby Makes History

According to ChartData, Baby became the youngest music act in history to have at least 25 songs chart on the Hot 100 at the same time. The Quality Control rapper only joins Drake and Taylor Swift on the list of artists to achieve that feat.

The music history books added another new milestone, thanks to Lil Baby. The star born Dominique Armani Jones surpassed Nicki Minaj for seventh place on the all-time rankings of most entries on the Hot 100 with 132 songs. He has the most entries for 2022 (39) too.

Lil Baby also made some personal history this week with his latest full0-length body of work. His It’s Only Me album racked up 216,000 first-week units. That sales total is the highest opening week of Baby’s career.

Baby Scored His Third No. 1 Album With It’s Only Me

In addition to Fridayy, Nardo Wick, and Young Thug, It’s Only Me also features Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. Baby’s third studio LP follows 2018’s Harder Than Ever and 2020’s chart-topping My Turn.

The Voice of the Heroes by Lil Baby and Lil Durk also hit #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2021. That collaborative project came after Baby teamed with fellow Atlanta native Gunna for the 2018 joint effort Drip Harder.

Lil Baby and Gunna earned an RIAA Diamond Award (10 million units) for the Drip Harder single “Drip Too Hard.” The RIAA also named My Turn the Top Album of 2020. My Turn crossed the 4x-Platinum mark in February 2022.