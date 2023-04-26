42 Dugg Learns His Fate For Not Reporting To Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

42 Dugg received one year in federal prison despite prosecutors recommending a six-month sentence for the rapper.

A judge sentenced 42 Dugg to one year behind bars after the 4PF/CMG artist failed to report for a six-month prison sentence.

According to the Detroit News, Judge William Ray II handed down the prison sentence in Georgia on Wednesday (April 26). 42 Dugg was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, pay a $20,000 fine and not use illegal drugs.

The Detroit native, whose real name is Dion Hayes, faced up to five years in prison for failure to surrender. Prosecutors recommended a six-month sentence, but the judge opted for one year.

Earlier this year, 42 Dugg pleaded guilty to failing to report to prison. He was supposed to start serving a six-month sentence at a West Virginia prison in April 2022, but he never showed up to the facility.

42 Dugg was arrested in May 2022. He has remained in custody at the U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta since his arrest.

The rapper’s legal troubles stem from an arrest for illegal possession of a firearm in 2020. A judge originally sentenced him to three years of probation for the gun charge in 2021.

42 Dugg’s probation was revoked in February 2022. He was sentenced to six years in prison but thought he didn’t have to report while he appealed his case.