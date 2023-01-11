50 Cent Admits He Was Wrong For Mocking Megan Thee Stallion During Tory Lanez Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent issued an apology for trolling Megan Thee Stallion on a social media while Tory Lanez faced trial for shooting her.

50 Cent apologized to Megan Thee Stallion in an interview with Big Boy.

The G-Unit rapper trolled Megan Thee Stallion with a Jussie Smollett meme during the Tory Lanez trial in December 2022. 50 Cent tried to explain why he made light of a shooting victim in his chat with Big Boy.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” 50 Cent declared. “I said some things. And it was because on social media, I posted things that—when she was with Gayle [King], she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ And it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point, I knew she was lying. It wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying to me. So, little things would pop up, and I wasn’t being supportive of her.”

He continued, “The only reason I feel like, at some point, you should apologize—I should apologize to her is because when I heard the phone conversation. That made me feel like, ‘Oh s###.’ Now I know what happened. I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court too.”

50 Cent previously issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. He was one of the many people joking about Tory Lanez shooting her on social media.

“Damn I didn’t think this s### was real,” he wrote. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

Tory Lanez was convicted on three charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.