50 Cents Weighs In On Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Trial Using Jussie Smollett

50 Cent is a notorious internet troll who loves to stir the pot (just ask Lil Kim). On Saturday (December 17), the Power exec became a trending Twitter topic after he weighed in on Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s ongoing trial. He wrote: “Damn, I’m confused. All this s### going around. I don’t know what to think. LOL.” He paired his comment with a meme of Megan morphing into disgraced Empire actor Jussie Smollett and link to G-Unit merch.

Smollett, of course, was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct last December for claiming he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019. Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollett staged the attack because “he was dissatisfied with his salary.”

Clearly, 50 Cent is suggesting Megan Thee Stallion has been lying on the witness stand and in previous interviews.

Damn i’m confused all this s### going around 🤷🏽‍♂️i don’t know what to think. LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt5d02B pic.twitter.com/SWVutQBtSm — 50cent (@50cent) December 17, 2022

In April, Megan Thee Stallion made her first television appearance on CBS This Morning following the July 2020 shooting. She told Gayle King she was never intimately involved with Tory Lanez, but during this week’s trial, Megan’s sexual history was spilled out in court and included the Canadian rapper. Subsequently, people are questioning her credibility.

Since day one, Lanez has maintained the fight that took place in the SUV that night started over jealously. He claims he had sex with both Megan Thee Stallion and her former best friend, Kelsey Harris, which supposedly sparked the initial argument. Lanez maintains his text at the center of the investigation in which he apologizes to Megan pertained to their alleged love triangle.

As he tweeted to Megan in February, “Good dick had me f###### 2 best friends, and I got caught. That’s what I apologized 4. It’s sick how u spun it tho.”

Good D*ick had me f###### 2 best friends …. and I got caught 🤷🏾‍♂️ … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho … — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

Naturally, Twitter is split on 50 Cent’s joke. One person wrote, “Imagine using years of misogyny and harassment against a Black woman who experienced violence to make joke AND sell your own merch. You don’t have to because here it is.” Another added: “This is a very bad post and you should rethink it.”

Others just reminded his audience how petty Curtis Jackson is and always has been. As one user pointed out, “Y’all in his comments like he care. We talking bout 50 Cent, the same 50 Cent who bought out three rows at a Ja Rule concert so the front rows will be empty. Save y’all breathe because he don’t care.”