50 Cent Announces “Power Book IV: Force” Ends With Season 3, Teases “Ghosts Never Die”  

50 Cent and Joseph Sikora said the Power universe is still expanding with the “Force” star teasing, “Ghosts never die.”

50 Cent has revealed the upcoming third season of Power Book IV: Force will be the final one, but he has more in store for the Power universe.

On Thursday (June 13), the entertainment mogul and star of the series, Joseph Sikora, announced the end of this installment in the long-running crime drama franchise.

Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan, revealed that despite the series ending, it’s just the beginning of his character’s story. In a video message from the set, Sikora said the team realized “this was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy’s journey in Chicago.”

Nonetheless, he added, “But don’t worry, Tommy’s journey is far from over with. We’re just getting warmed up, and I can’t wait to show you what we have planned next.”

With the conclusion of Power Book IV: Force and the recent announcement that Power Book II: Ghost is also ending with Season 4, an additional Power spin-off could be in the works.

“Tune in, because ghosts never die, and Power never ends,” Sikora said, hinting at an upcoming surprise.

50 Cent continued the suspense, teasing an expansion of the Power stories.

“Im glad all the fans have been so supportive of FORCE,” he said. “We have more heat coming, my Power Universe is still expanding… wait till you see what I have up my sleeve, you haven’t seen the last of Tommy.”