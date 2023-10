On Friday (October 27), the rapper-turned-television mogul shared a side-by-side image of Madonna on stage and a cartoon ant to his Instagram page.

Madonna is currently on The Celebration Tour, bringing her iconic catalog to her millions of fans around the world. Now 65, The Material Girl has faced scrutiny for the alleged plastic surgery she’s had to keep her youthful appearance. 50 Cent, her longtime nemesis, has been one of Madonna’s most outspoken critics.

On Friday (October 27), the rapper-turned-television mogul shared a side-by-side image of Madonna on stage and a cartoon ant to his Instagram page. He wrote across it, “WTF” then added in the caption, “”Who the f### did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed. I want the fvcking doctors name right now. I mean damn it man ! LOL.”

Fans of Madonna quickly hopped in the comment section to defend their queen, citing her monstrous success in the music industry. One wrote: “Madonna is the best selling female artist of all time, behind only The Beatles, MJ, and Elvis for best selling artist of all time. She’s also the highest grossing female performer of all time. Trash her all you want, but you can’t take those accomplishments away.

“You also look foolish, as do those jumping on the trash Madonna bandwagon. When you can get up at 65, still bust moves, still sound good, and still sell out shows, your opinions may be valid. Until then, take a seat… or not, and keep sounding like misogynistic crybabies. 50 years from now, the world will still know of and love Madonna, while you’ll just be remembered as the out of shape guy who greats like Dre, Mary J, ‘Em, and Snoop had as a side piece to their Super Bowl show.”

Of course, 50 Cent has ridiculed Madonna before, leading the pop star to defend herself online. In 2021, he took aim at one of Madonna’s sultry photo shoots. The pictures featured Madonna in some precarious positions, including being sprawled out facedown under a bed in nothing but fishnet stockings and high heels. 50 Cent took a screenshot of the pose and posted it to his Instagram page with the caption, “Yo this is the funniest s###! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Although 50 Cent issued an apology, Madonna called him out anyway and accused him of being sexist, ageist and misogynistic.

“You were trying to shame me,” she said. “You were trying to humiliate me. Yeah, your apology is fake. It’s b####### and it’s not valid. Let me just hit those four or five points about your apology being invalid. Number one, it’s not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out. Number two, an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.

“Number three, you didn’t hurt my feelings ’cause I don’t take it personally. I could never take it personally because you’re not coming from an enlightened place. Number four, you say that you’re not benefiting from it. Of course you’re benefiting from it. That is what social media is all about. You do understand that right?”

