Rapper 50 Cent has dissed the network that helped make him a successful TV mogul. The Queens native took to social media to blast Jeff Hirsch, the CEO of Starz.

50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, paired his comments with a conversation video of Hirsch talking about the universe birthed out of Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent’s brains.

“The digital world has really made us have to become smarter about scheduling and how you put content on the air,” Hirsch said. “As we talk about part of the reason why it was important to get all those ‘Power’ franchises, [so] we could run them back-to-back to back so that a ‘Power’ customer who watches ‘Ghost’ moves into ‘Force’ then moves into ‘Kanan‘ then moves into ‘BMF.'”

He also said, “I would say scheduling for retention is probably the most important thing you can do in the digital world.”

50 responded to this by writing in his caption, “he said scheduling for retention is most important thing, then ignores production timelines till we have a 6-month gap what a genius. This boat 🛳got a hole in it, FORCE last episode next week.”

This is not the first time 50 has come at STARZ.

Last month AllHipHop.com reported 50 wrote on his Instagram, “I have 4 more episodes of FORCE, then I don’t have anything airing on STARZ for six months so y’all know the vibes.”

Many fans had wrongly assumed the series, which is almost at the end of the first season, would be immediately followed by a new season of “Power: Raising Kanan.”

“FORCE is the highest-rated [premiere] of any show on the network,” 50 noted. “When they take too long to greenlight it, it pushes the production timeline back. after tonight’s episode there are 3 left, April 10 it’s a wrap. Then 6 months till I have anything new.”

He then apologized on Instagram for the delay, saying, “I’m sorry they messed up the flow.”

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ,” he wrote on Instagram prior to the renewal. “Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest-rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s### I deal with over here.”

No word on his if comments impacted his deal at the cable company.