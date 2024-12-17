50 Cent Attributes JAY-Z’s Success To Beyoncé’s “Marriage Contract” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent said Jay-Z’s “marriage contract” with his wife Beyoncé was the most important deal Hov ever signed.

50 Cent believes JAY-Z would never have achieved the level of success he has now were it not for his marriage to Beyoncé.

The G-Unit mogul opined on Hov’s status during a recent controversial appearance on the “FLAGRANT” podcast.

“When Jay signed his contract, the big one was with Beyonce,” 50 Cent began. “When he signed that contract, the marriage contract, he got trophies. Now those f###### trophies came rolling in buddy. He started getting Grammys left and right.”

The hosts erupted in fits of laughter as Fif’ continued, attributing the vast majority of Hov’s Grammy wins to his wife.

“If you look at his career, he had one,” he added. “He got like 20 now.”

When asked directly if he believes JAY-Z’s “success is derived from the marriage” to Beyoncé, 50 Cent agreed.

“Absolutely,” the “Many Men” hitmaker replied. “He’s been treated differently.”

According to 50 Cent, the Roc Nation honcho is viewed as the “biggest” business and family man “because of the position Beyoncé’s in.”

While 50 Cent was happy poking fun at JAY-Z, he refused to implicate him in any of Diddy’s alleged crimes following the recent lawsuit.

When asked whether he believes JAY-Z was aware of Diddy’s alleged shocking behavior, 50 Cent declined to answer. He stated, “No matter how you answer that s### you snitching.”

Nonetheless, he was quick to troll the father of three amid news of the lawsuit.

50 Cent joked about the Super Bowl Halftime Show getting canceled and clowned JAY-Z for attending a movie premiere with Beyoncé and their daughter in the wake of the lawsuit.