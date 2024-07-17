50 Cent Claims Irv Gotti Is Broke And Sexual Assault Lawsuit Will Break Him Financially 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent chimed in on the news Irv Gotti has been sued by an unnamed woman accusing him of sexual assault and abuse.

50 Cent has revived his longstanding beef with Irv Gotti, trolling him following reports he is being sued for sexual assault.

On Tuesday (July 16), the G-Unit mogul hopped on Instagram to share his reaction to the news Gotti is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims he sexually assaulted and abused her during their relationship, which lasted from 2020 to 2022.

Oh no,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “In a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade on July 11, a [woman] accuses 54-year-old Gotti (born Irving Domingo Lorenzo) of sexually assaulting and abusing her on several occasions from 2020 to 2022 in Saint Martin, Miami, and Atlanta. The suit seeks a trial by jury.”

According to Fiddy, the lawsuit will cripple Gotti financially as he’s broke. “(The legal fee’s are gonna break his ass in half, he ain’t got no money),” he added. “Welp that all folks.”

50 Cent Teases Irv Gotti Docuseries

In a follow-up post, Fiddy teased a Murder Inc. Docuseries. He posted a proposed poster, writing, “People want the truth, I’ll give you the truth.”

The Jane Doe accuser sued Irv Gotti In Florida on July 11, accusing him of sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In court documents, Doe claims she went on vacation with Gotti after meeting him in 2020.

Once there, “Gotti coerced Plaintiff into having sex with him,” her lawyer wrote. “Gotti specifically threatened Plaintiff that he would send her home if she did not comply with his demands. Accordingly, and due to his power and influence in the music world, she complied.”

After the trip, they began a relationship, and Doe claims she “suffered constant abuse at Gotti’s hands.” She makes numerous allegations of abuse and “unwanted sexual acts,” including a 2022 incident where “Gotti forced her to perform oral sex on him in an elevator.

Doe alleges she “suffered severe emotional and psychological harm,” at Gotti’s hand. She also claims to endure lasting effects and was previously “committed to a psychiatric ward.”