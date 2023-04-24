50 Cent Reignites Irv Gotti Beef; Trolls Old Rival With Ashanti & Nelly Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent shared a viral video of Ashanti and Nelly to antagonize Irv Gotti, who infamously revealed a sexual past with Ashanti.

50 Cent jumped at the opportunity to mock Irv Gotti on Monday (April 24).

The G-Unit leader teased Irv Gotti by sharing a viral clip of Ashanti and Nelly performing together. The video sparked rumors of a rekindled romance, which 50 Cent used to antagonize Irv Gotti.

“HE WILL BE AIGHT,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “I was in love wit her, and she just popped up with Nelly. LOL.”

Irv Gotti infamously aired out his sexual past with Ashanti in 2022. He said Ashanti broke his heart when he saw her with Nelly at an NBA game in the early 2000s.

Ashanti and Nelly were romantically linked for roughly a decade. They broke up in 2013.

Speculation about a reunion picked up steam over the weekend. Ashanti and Nelly were spotted together at the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas on Saturday (April 22).

50 Cent’s issues with Irv Gotti began more than 20 years ago. The rapper-turned-TV executive feuded with the Murder Inc. founder and Ja Rule in one of Hip-Hop’s most publicized beefs. Time didn’t heal the wounds as 50 Cent held on to his grudge for years.

Check out his post teasing Irv Gotti below.