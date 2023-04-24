Bow Wow Tells Nelly To Marry Ashanti: Sit Yo Old Ass Down… This Your Queen

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2000s-era couple has a lot of people talking online.

Have rapper Nelly and singer Ashanti rekindled their relationship? Recent images of the “Body On Me” collaborators have people on the internet talking, including former child star Shad “Bow Wow” Moss.

Over the weekend, The Shade Room uploaded a video of Nelly and Ashanti attending the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing match together in Nevada. That post amassed more than 10,000 Instagram comments.

Bow Wow was one of the commenters to share his thoughts on Nelly and Ashanti possibly connecting again. According to the recording artist/reality show star, Nelly needs to put a ring on Ashanti’s finger.

“Yo, Mo! I know [we’re] not seeing eye to eye either really but from lil bro to big bro, STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN, BRO,” wrote Bow Wow in The Shade Room‘s comment section. He also added, “[You’re] like 50 😂. Sit your old ass down 😂😂😂😂😂 This [is] your queen.”

Nelly turns 49 years old in November. The St. Lunatics leader and Ashanti reportedly met at a press conference for the 2003 Grammy Awards. After apparently dating for nearly a decade, the couple parted ways around 2013/2014.

Ashanti addressed speculation of her getting back with Nelly during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in December 2022. Rumors circulated after fans saw the two entertainers perform a sensual rendition of “Body On Me” in Oakland.

“I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was… wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that,” said Ashanti on the Watch What Happens Live talk show. The 42-year-old Grammy winner added, “What I will say is we’re in a better place.”