EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Claims Shaniqua Tompkins Planning To Embarrass Him Over Book War

50 Cent asked a judge to seal parts of his ex’s court filings, claiming she’s using the lawsuit to publicly embarrass him.

50 Cent just filed court papers trying to keep Shaniqua Tompkins’ allegations sealed, claiming she’s weaponizing the legal system to embarrass him and tank his reputation.

The Hip-Hop mogul’s latest move shows how personal this G-Unit Books dispute has gotten, and he’s not holding back about what he thinks is really going on.

AllHipHop’s Grouchy Greg obtained 50 Cent’s submission of a sworn statement to a New York judge laying out his case.

Fif is arguing that Tompkins is using her court filings as a platform to air old accusations that have nothing to do with the actual contract dispute.

According to his filing, she’s trying to inject inflammatory allegations into the record specifically to damage him, not because they’re relevant to whether she violated their 2007 life rights agreement.

“Tompkins…seeks to inject inflammatory and defamatory allegations concerning me personally into this litigation. The allegations concern purported events from decades ago that are wholly irrelevant to the issues,” 50 Cent fumed.

The core issue here is straightforward, he’s saying. G-Unit Books filed a breach of contract claim based on recent events.

Tompkins spoke publicly about their relationship and 50 Cent’s early career, which the company says violated the exclusive-rights deal they signed in 2007.

But, according to 50 Cent, Tompkins’ response is designed to drag their personal history into the spotlight.

He’s claiming she’s using her pleadings to make public statements about him, based on what he calls her “personal animus.” This isn’t the first time she’s tried this either.

He points out that a previous lawsuit she filed against him was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the court ruled against her completely.

What’s interesting is that 50 Cent argues Tompkins has already acknowledged the validity of the same agreement she’s now challenging.

In her counterclaims, she’s essentially admitting the deal exists while simultaneously trying to invalidate it. That contradiction, he’s saying, proves her current legal strategy is about something other than the contract itself.

The real concern for 50 Cent is his reputation. He’s warning the judge that if these allegations go public without restriction, the damage would be catastrophic.

“If Tompkins’ inflammatory and defamatory allegations in her pleadings are permitted to enter the public record without restriction, the resulting harm to my personal and professional reputation will be immediate, severe, and irreversible,” 50 Cent said.

He’s asking the court to seal portions of her filings to protect his personal and professional standing.

According to AllHipHop reporting, G-Unit Books is seeking $1 million in damages over the alleged breach.

The legal battle itself remains unresolved. A judge previously denied G-Unit’s request for a default judgment, even after Tompkins missed some deadlines, which means the case is still active and moving forward.

Tompkins has countered by claiming she was coerced into signing the 2007 agreement under duress and threats.

For now, both sides are locked in a legal standoff over whether that 2007 agreement holds up and how much of their past relationship gets dragged into the public record.