EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Refuses To Accept Default Loss In $1M Battle With Shaniqua Tompkins Over Life Rights

50 Cent’s G-Unit Books refuses to accept defeat, appealing a judge’s decision that blocked their attempt to silence Shaniqua Tompkins.

50 Cent just escalated his legal battle with ex Shaniqua Tompkins by taking their life-rights dispute straight to New York’s appellate court.

G-Unit Books filed a notice of appeal, refusing to accept a judge’s decision that blocked their attempt to win by default.

The company’s pushing hard to overturn what Justice Robert R. Reed ruled on March 4, and they’re not backing down.

Judge Reed’s order gave Tompkins twenty days to file her answer and scheduled a virtual preliminary conference for May 5, 2026.

The judge basically said G-Unit’s default motion didn’t hold up because Tompkins showed she had a legitimate excuse for missing the deadline and real defenses to raise.

She claimed she had never lived at any of the three addresses where G-Unit tried to serve her, and she only learned about the lawsuit when reporters called to ask questions.

The core issue here is whether G-Unit actually proved they served Tompkins properly.

Judge Reed knocked them for not showing that they relied on a trustworthy source for her current address before doing the nail-and-mail thing.

Tompkins’ defense is solid, too. She’s arguing the 2007 life-rights agreement wasn’t voluntary and that she signed it under duress, with threats and intimidation from 50 Cent and his late manager Chris Lighty.

Tompkins claimed in her affidavit that Lighty told her she’d “suffer severe consequences” if she didn’t sign.

The 2007 deal supposedly gave 50 Cent and G-Unit control over her story, name, and likeness for an $80,000 advance plus royalties. Tompkins says she only got $35,000 and that the company never honored its end anyway.

Years later, she started doing interviews and posting content about their relationship, his rise to fame, and what she describes as abuse.

G-Unit says that violated the agreement and cost them a planned book project. They’re suing for over a million dollars.

G-Unit’s appeal challenges the entire order, not just one piece. They’re arguing the judge got it wrong by denying default and giving Tompkins more time to respond.

A default judgment would’ve fast-tracked 50’s bid for a money award and an injunction that could’ve silenced Tompkins.

Instead, the trial court’s order stands, meaning she gets to answer the claims and fight back rather than get wiped out on a technicality. Now both sides are gearing up for what looks like a long legal war.