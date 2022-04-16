50 Cent Continues Attacks On Benzino, Clowns Young Buck’s Financial Woes

50 Cent kept up his trolling of Benzino on social media, but the G-Unit rapper decided to target Young Buck as well.

50 Cent won’t stop roasting Benzino and Young Buck on social media.

The G-Unit rapper brought Young Buck’s name into the mix after mocking Benzino over an alleged relationship with a transgender woman. 50 Cent joked about his two foes possibly dating in an Instagram post on Friday (April 15).

“This just in Benzino & Young Buck are currently in studio recording,” he wrote. “who knows maybe they will start dating. New power couple alert. LOL.”

50 Cent has relentlessly targeted Young Buck for years over an encounter with a transgender woman. The Power producer resumed the trolling in light of Benzino’s own drama involving a transgender woman, adding in a shot at Young Buck’s financial troubles.

Benzino denied any romantic relationship with a transgender woman named Shauna Brooks after clips of them talking surfaced online. He claimed the clips were edited to make him look bad and noted the conversation happened years ago. But 50 Cent seized on the opportunity to spread the clips on social media and clown Benzino.

50 Cent’s ridicule upset Benzino, who lashed out in an interview with QueenzFlip.

“He’s an informant and he has no morals,” Benzino said. “And he has no really good judgment. The n####’s a multimillionaire and he’s posting s### about me that ain’t true. F### that n####. I’ll stick my dick in his girl’s mouth and then we can see who’s a tranny.”

Listen to everything Benzino had to say about Shauna Brooks and 50 Cent below.