50 Cent Praises Uncle Murda For Dissing Diddy On “Rap Up 2023 Part 2”

“Did he do it? Did he drug her? Did he rape her?”

50 Cent refuses to let up on his longtime target Diddy. The G-Unit boss has been one of the most outspoken critics of his fellow New York City-raised mogul.

In particular, 50 Cent has repeatedly teased making a documentary about the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Diddy. Uncle Murda also addressed those accusations in his “Rap Up 2023 Pt 2” track.

“I’m like, did he do it? Did he drug her? Did he rape her? If you didn’t do this s###, Diddy, why did you pay her?” Uncle Murda said in the song. Those lyrics refer to the Bad Boy label founder settling a sexual assault lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Murda also rapped, “You was an icon, n####. You ruined it. Diddy documentary coming out. 50 Cent shooting it.” 50 seemed to find amusement in Uncle Murda’s bars about his rival.

In response, 50 shared a snippet of “Rap Up 2023 Pt 2” on Instagram. The recording artist/television producer captioned the post, “2023 Rap up @unclemurda went crazy [grinning squinting face emojis].”

Uncle Murda signed to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Records in 2016. The two MCs worked together on songs such as 2017’s “Statute Of Limitations” and 2018’s “Get The Strap.”

50 Cent has spent years taking shots at Diddy online and in interviews. Many of 50’s takedowns would involve questioning The Love Album: Off the Grid creator’s sexuality.

In October 2023, 50 Cent suggested his animosity towards Diddy stems from rumors the Dirty Money member was involved in the death of Tupac Shakur. 50 stated, “Maybe I said that s### about Puffy because he got Tupac killed.”