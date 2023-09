It’s truly no surprise to hear him throwing jabs at his former G-Unit signees, something he apparently did at a recent stop on his Final Lap Tour.

50 Cent has been beefing with Young Buck and Lloyd Banks for what seems like eons. It’s truly no surprise to hear him throwing jabs at his former G-Unit signees, something he apparently did at a recent stop on his Final Lap Tour. On Friday (September 22), the rapper/television mogul shared a video to his Instagram account and once again set his sights on Lloyd Banks and Young Buck.

The behind-the-scenes clip is a look at his recent show in New Jersey and finds 50 Cent joking, “They think this is something? Wait ‘til they see Lloyd Banks’ tour.” He adds, “Wait ‘til they see Straight Outta Cashville,” in reference to Young Buck’s debut album. He wrote in the caption, “Man NJ was a vibe. Toronto is up next! You know I love Canada energy. BOOM.”

The Final Lap Tour has been full of notable moments. Last week, 50 Cent made a stop in Detroit, where he welcomed longtime collaborator Eminem to the stage. The two performed “Patiently Waiting” and the 2009 hit “Crack A Bottle.” Before Slim Shady exited the stage, he told the crowd, “Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I’ve ever known, 50 Cent. Make some noise for Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday y’all.”

The Final Lap Tour intends to celebrates the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. 50 Cent paid tribute to Eminem and Dr. Dre when the project reached the milestone earlier this year.

“When you have a team like this it’s hard to lose,” 50 Cent wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so blessed to have worked with the best ever. you can re-write a book, you can re -write a song but you can’t re-write history. The 3 headed monster EM, DRE and 50cent. Boom”

As for Young Buck, one of his summer concert appearances didn’t go so well. In July, Afroman spoke out after a fight erupted between Young Buck and his entourage at a Virginia concert. According to the “Because I Got High” rapper, the altercation took place at The Zarati Shop in Abingdon, where both parties were on the bill. Afroman says Young Buck was acting intoxicated and belligerent.

Afroman explained his side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post, saying he was offended by Buck’s repeated use of the “n-word.” He wrote, “Went to do a show the venue told me to be there at 9:20 when I got there I had to wait because somebody was still on the stage. The venue had to close at 11 I was waiting with my social media photographer, my bodyguard and my artist Lil Sodi when Young Bucc entered the room.

“I am anti N-Word Young Bucc yells out fucc all n-words who don’t do drugs. He was behaving, hostile and aggressive. We were on the right side of the VIP section. He entered the room going to the left side of the VIP section yelling, all kind of insults. He changed his direction and walked bacc over 70 feet He walked over to my socials media photographer, and with a bacc hand strikes him in the side of his stomach.”

Afroman ended his account by wishing nothing but love to Young Buck, who’s had a tumultuous few years—from arrests and financial struggles to his ongoing beef with 50 Cent.