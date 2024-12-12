50 Cent Previews Eminem, Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Collab Ahead Of “Missionary” Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent joined forces with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on the song “Gunz N Smoke,” from the highly anticipated “missionary” album.

50 Cent is teasing a star-studded collab with Eminem, Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre ahead of the West Coast icons’ upcoming album Missionary.

The highlight anticipated project, Snoop & Dre’s first since 1993’s Doggystyle, is slated for release on Friday (December 13). The duo recruited an all-star cast to feature on the album, including appearances from Slim Shady and the G-Unit honcho on “Gunz N Smoke.”

50 Cent teased the collab on Instagram Wednesday evening (December 11). He reposted an AI-assisted commercial for Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s Still G.I.N featuring the pair “meeting” music legends Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

“NEW HEAT,” 50 Cent captioned the post.

Fif also discussed the song during a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” revealing he will perform the song at his upcoming Las Vegas residency.

50 Cent and Clarkson also joked about Snoop Dogg’s infamous smoking habit and how stoned he gets.

“That’s not even getting high,” 50 Cent teased. “I think you have to relax; you have to come down to be sober to get high again. Like he’s just sustaining feelings.”

In addition to 50 Cent and Eminem, Snoop Dogg tapped Sting for the album. Snoop and the British singer performed the track at the season finale of The Voice earlier this week.

Snoop and Dre also teased an upcoming Missionary short film with a high-octane trailer. Watch it below.