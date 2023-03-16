EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent’s Ex-Employee Files For Bankruptcy; Owes Rapper $6 Million

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mitchell Green, a former employee of 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits, was ordered to pay more than $6 million after embezzling from the company.

50 Cent’s efforts to collect millions of dollars from a former employee became more complicated.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Mitchell Green filed for bankruptcy after losing a $6 million judgment to 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits. Green, who worked in brand management for Sire Spirits, embezzled more than $2 million from the company.

After two years of stealing from Sire Spirits, Green confessed when someone threatened to reveal his misdeeds in an extortion plot. The liquor brand fired Green and took him to court.

A judge awarded more than $6 million to Sire Spirits in its legal battle with Green. Judge John Cronan denied Green’s motion to stay the execution of the judgment in February.

50 Cent taunted his ex-employee on social media. The G-Unit rapper sought to seize Green’s assets, teasing what he’d do with the man’s home on Instagram.

“I think i’m gonna put Epoxy floors in this place,” 50 Cent wrote. “I’m gonna keep it and his family pictures around, you know as a theme for the place. LOL.”

Green filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday (March 14). He received credit counseling from Cricket Debt Counseling in February. The bankruptcy filing temporarily halted 50 Cent’s plans to make Green pay.