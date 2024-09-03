50 Cent Explains His Surprising Definition Of A Gangster Lifestyle 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent may have risen to fame with the image of a gangsta rapper with the bullet holes to prove it, but his definition of a gangster lifestyle has evolved over the years.

During a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, 50 Cent explained why he doesn’t strive to be a tough guy and redefined the meaning of gangster.

“Tough is never what you said,” he told Gille and Wallo. “It’s always what you did. So, we know tough n#####, we know people who do this s### but it usually leads to them living a tough life.”

According to the G-Unit mogul, “tough” people get trapped in a cycle that ends with having to prove themselves in prison.

“It starts a cycle of tough s###,” he added. “And no matter how tough their act is, if they do some brazen s###, they getting ready to go to the home of the boldest.”

50 Cent then explained what being a gangster means to him, the freedom to live your life without restrictions.

“Tough is not my goal man,” he continued. “I don’t care about that s###. You know what’s Gangster to me, is to live the way you want to live. To not have to answer to people to change things.”

50 Cent’s Plans For Shreveport

50 Cent certainly appears to be living life in alignment with his redefined gangster principles, casting aside limitations on the road to becoming the owner of the second-largest Black-owned film and television production studios in the U.S.

Last month, 50 Cent unveiled his three-phase plan to transform Shreveport, the home of his G-Unit Film & Television Studios.

After pouring millions into the city, purchasing and upgrading nearly two dozen downtown properties, 50 Cent has moved on to phase two with an ambitious vision to invest in the community. He plans to regenerate the city and implement initiatives for families to get on the property ladder and programs to mentor children.