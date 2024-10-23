50 Cent Explains Why Drake Did Not Lose Kendrick Lamar Battle 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is weighing in with a controversial take on the aftermath of the epic rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

50 Cent has revealed the advice he gave Drake following the battle with Kendrick Lamar, and despite the general consensus, the G-Unit boss doesn’t believe Drizzy took a loss.

During a recent interview with Billboard, 50 Cent compared Drake’s status post-battle with his own position following the release of his third studio album, Curtis, in 2007.

“They wanna see you go up, but they want to see you come down — because if you don’t, how am I gonna have my chance to go up?” he explained. ”Drake is in that position right now. They trying to resist the music, because he put out some things that are dope.”

He continued, “I was telling him, it’s not him. I’m listening on the outskirts, it’s not you. Don’t let yourself think that for a second. On some real s###, I said, ‘They said you lost, okay. Well what did you lose?’ What exactly did he lose if he got $300 something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a m############ thing, man.”

50 Cent Believes Kendrick Lamar & Drake Revolutionized Hip-Hop Beef

Like many of his peers, 50 Cent believes the battle was “good for Hip-Hop” and “made both of them create quality material faster.”

He also marveled at the intricate easter-egg laden disses, particularly from Kendrick Lamar.

“It was about the lyrics, but that s### was on a different level,” he exclaimed. “The f–king [good kid, m.A.A.d city] car in the video. That s### was a mystery. Everything was tied to something. I was like what the f###? That wasn’t in Hip-Hop before that.”

While 50 Cent faced criticism for not “automatically” backing K. Dot because of their mutual ties to Dr. Dre, the “In Da Club” rapper disagreed.

“And I love Kendrick, but I’ll say it to you — I didn’t see where what [Drake] did was wack at any point,” 50 Cent stated. “They giving [Drake] the, “Oh you wack, you finished.” I’m like, “Nah, come on.” That’s the system trying to make some sort of resistance and it’s from the consistency.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent revealed his upcoming Las Vegas residency is set to be spectacular with cinematic special effects.

“I could do things in the show I couldn’t do if it was a moving show,” he said. “I can actually expand it. Don’t think there’s not a part of this that got me into the film production. I’m able to add that into it. The technology’s so different.”