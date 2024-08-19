50 Cent & Fredo Bang Fire Back At Hurricane Chris Over Humor & Harmony Festival Criticism   

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent roasted Hurricane Chris after he complained that the G-Unit mogul didn’t include local artists in his Humor and Harmony Festival.

50 Cent isn’t taking Hurricane Chris’ complaint seriously, trolling the Louisiana, Shreveport native after he called out Fiddy for not hiring local artists to perform at his Humor and Harmony Festival.

The G-Unit mogul responded to Chris’ lengthy rant in typical fashion, posting a pair of memes and trolling him.

“Hurricane Flex,” he wrote alongside a snippet from Juice. “Boy ya s### is wack, the f### you think you @fredobang. Ya s### gets no play in my ride. LOL.”

Louisiana-born artist Fredo Bang also hit back, pointing out he performed at Humor and Harmony. He posted a video on Instagram questioning the “A Bay Bay” rapper.

“Hurricane,” he said. “If he didn’t put no Louisiana artists, Louisiana legends, who the f### I am then?”

50 Cent doubled back with another meme, this time from Menace II Society.

“Oh no you not gonna play that 1 song you got,” he captioned the clip. “Bay Bay just went on stage wit Master P. LOL.”

However, Hurricane Chris didn’t appreciate getting trolled by 50 Cent. He posted another rant on Instagram calling Fif a “culture vulture” and an “opportunist.”

“You big dummy you just prove my point. You don’t know about the city. Shreveport this n#### just said I got one song. I go all the way back to 5 Entertainment. That’s how I know you don’t know s### about the city.”

Furthermore, Hurricane Chris branded 50 Cent a “culture vulture,” who is profiting from a city he knows nothing about.

He also responded to 50 Cent’s one-hit wonder accusations, insisting he has music going back to 2005 and a new mixtape with Boosie Badazz coming soon.