50 Cent Laughs Off Joe Budden’s Lawsuit Threat, Demands Face-To-Face Sit-Down

Joe Budden is fed up with 50 Cent’s relentless trolling, warning of possible legal action—prompting 50 to respond.

Joe Budden is reaching a breaking point after 50 Cent‘s incessant trolling, warning that legal action may be on the horizon if it doesn’t stop.

The tension erupted after the G-Unit mogul lashed out at the rapper-turned-podcaster for suggesting he needs therapy. In typical 50 Cent fashion, he spent days roasting Budden over his arrest last year for walking around his apartment building naked.

After days of 50 Cent sharing AI-generated images of Budden in his underwear, the Mood Muzic creator addressed the situation on the latest episode of his podcast.

Although Budden admitted he’s profiting from the trolling, he made it clear that if 50 Cent doesn’t ease up, legal action is on the table.

“50 been posting me for seven days in a row,” Budden said. “Anytime one of them n##### with f###### 30 million, 50 million followers post me, good or bad, I get paid. If I have a problem with it, we getting lawyers involved.”

He went on to argue that 50 Cent is breaking the law by sharing AI-generated images of him.

“What you want me to do? Cuz that’s illegal,” he added. “You can’t take all these AI picks … that’s what shorty going to court for. You can’t do that.”

Despite calling 50 Cent’s antics “corny,” Budden maintained that he still has “all the respect in the world” for him.

However, he made one thing clear—if the trolling stops being profitable, he won’t hesitate to take legal action. “But if I get tired of it and it stops paying,” Budden said, “then yeah, it’s lawyer time.”

Joe Budden, the same guy who lost it over Drake taking legal action to sue UMG, is now threatening to sue 50 Cent. pic.twitter.com/ahbEkSJR3h — DrakeDebate (@DrakeDebate) February 23, 2025

50 Cent Reacts To Joe Budden’s Legal Threat

On Monday morning (February 24), 50 Cent took to Instagram to share a clip from Budden’s podcast, calling him out for a face-to-face confrontation.

“So that’s the plan [laughing emoji] you gonna sue me Joe,” he captioned the video. “Hahaha I think you are mistaken me for someone else. I’m a get face to face wit you, so you can tell me about the therapy I need.”

Despite the talks of lawsuits and confrontations, it appears 50 Cent and Joe Budden may have called a truce. Budden seemingly took down the episode, saying the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist needs psychiatric help, and Fif has removed all his AI posts.