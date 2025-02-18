50 Cent Has Some Choice Words For Joe Budden Following “Therapy” Comment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast” has the rapper-turned-television exec heated.

50 Cent fired back at Joe Budden after the dogmatic rapper-turned-podcast host insisted the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist needs psychiatric help.

Shortly after catching wind of Budden’s comment, 50 Cent headed to Instagram with a warning. At the same time, he dragged Budden for getting arrested last December completely nude.

“Stay out my mix Joe talking about I need therapy,” 50 Cent reacted to a screenshot of Budden discussing the matter on The Joe Budden Podcast. “B_itch you need to stop walking around naked. The f### is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!”

The episode that set 50 Cent off includes Budden and co-host Queez Flip discussing the Power exec’s callous reaction to Irv Gotti’s death.

When Flip points out 50 Cent believes Gotti was tied to the same men who tried to kill him, Budden asserts, there’s “no record of Irv Gotti trying to kill 50 Cent.” He then addressed the Hip-Hop community as a whole.

“Y’all always mix it up, because ‘Hip-Hop’ is the new meaning for ‘I need therapy,’” Budden said. “Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50’s 50, he gon’ stand in it.”

Gotti died on February 5, just days after suffering another stroke. 50 Cent, who’s trolled Gotti for years, reacted with an Instagram of himself smoking hookah with an “R.I.P.” placard next to him. He wrote in the caption, “I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack. Nah God bless him LOL.”

50 Cent and Irv Gotti had a long-standing feud that dates back to the early 2000s, rooted in their affiliations with rival crews. Gotti, the co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, was closely associated with Ja Rule, while 50 Cent was an emerging rapper with a strong street reputation.

The tension between 50 Cent and Ja Rule escalated into a full-blown beef, with 50 releasing multiple diss tracks aimed at Murder Inc. and Gotti. 50 Cent accused Murder Inc. of blackballing him from the industry, while Gotti and his label dismissed 50 as nothing more than an instigator. The rivalry intensified when 50 Cent released Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which skyrocketed him to fame and further diminished Murder Inc.’s influence.

Over the years, 50 Cent and Gotti continued to exchange insults, both in interviews and on social media. In 2018, Gotti claimed that Murder Inc. had helped block 50 Cent’s rise before he signed with Eminem and Dr. Dre, while 50 regularly mocked Irv’s legal troubles and financial struggles.

In 2022, their feud reignited when 50 called out Gotti over comments he made about Ashanti in a documentary, labeling him as bitter and obsessed. Despite decades of animosity, their beef was one of the most infamous rivalries in Hip-Hop history.