Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is keeping his foot on Big Meech’s neck, accusing him of being a bad father to Lil Meech and even flexing his son’s jewelry.

50 Cent is refusing to back down from his feud with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and is now calling the Black Mafia Family co-founder ungrateful and accusing him of leaving son Lil Meech to fend for himself while he spent nearly 20 years behind bars for drug trafficking and money laundering.

On Wednesday morning (February 12), the G-unit boss hopped on Instagram with a reminder that Lil Meech used to date Rick Ross’ daughter, Toie Roberts, back in the day.

He slammed the former drug kingpin in the caption, claiming he failed to look out for his son.

“Why old boy didn’t look out for Me Me and send him to acting school BIG SCREECH?” he began. “All your people that was out did nothing for him.”

Furthermore, 50 Cent blasted Big Meech for showing ingratitude toward the money he raised for his family and for jeopardizing Lil Meech’s future on BMF.

“You come home thinking you the black Pablo Escobar and f##### him up,” he added. “I helped your family make over 5 million legit dollars it’s not my fault it’s all gone.”

Rubbing salt in the would Fif then alleged Meech was posted up wearing his son’s ice, demanding, “B#### give the baby back his jewelry!”

Lil Meech Extends Olive Branch To 50 Cent

Despite previously dating his daughter, Lil Meech was ready to ditch Rick Ross after 50 Cent called his father a “rat” after Big Meech joined forces with Rozay, Fif’s longtime nemesis.

“F### Rick Ross,” Lil Meech allegedly told 50 Cent in the DMs. “ but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts. This internet s### is throwing me off.”

Nonetheless, the damage had been done as far as 50 Cent was concerned. He fired back with, “What next season little [ninja emoji].”

Meanwhile, Big Meech denied the snitching allegations sparking more trolling from 50 Cent.