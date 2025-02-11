Big Meech Addresses 50 Cent Head On In Bold Declaration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Big Meech broke his silence, rejecting 50 Cent’s accusations and making it clear that his loyalty has never wavered.

Big Meech broke his silence on Monday (February 10) directly confronting 50 Cent’s damning accusations that he cooperated with authorities.

“I wasn’t going to address this because I’m not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets,” Big Meech said. “But I never fold, never told never will.

The tensions between the two erupted after Meech appeared in a promotional video with Rick Ross for a “Welcome Back” concert at Amerant Bank Arena.

Given Rick Ross’ notorious feud with 50 Cent, the moment appeared to escalate past business into something more personal. Not long after, 50 took to Instagram with a pointed attack, sharing an image of a rat along with the phrase, “I think I’m Big Meech.”

50 Cent pointed to Meech’s former business associate Tammy Cowins, who allegedly cooperated with the FBI, insinuating that Meech also cut a deal to lighten his sentence.

In an escalating war of words between the former collaborators, the Black Mafia Family (BMF) figure dismissed the claims, standing firm in his reputation.

“Death before dishonor always with me, so I’m doing this for my loved ones and the support of my friends and family. Come out to the Amerant Arena February 13.”

A number of artists will be on hand to welcome the Black Mafia Family founder home during the event in Sunrise, Florida.

In addition to Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, and a variety of others will be on hand to welcome Big Meech home after his release from prison after a 17-year stay behind bars for running a $250 million drug dealing operation.

It appears as though Meech is keeping his focus on his upcoming event, pushing through the accusations without letting the noise derail him.