50 Cent Taunts Big Meech, Claims Lil Baby Won’t Show Up To “Welcome Home” Concert 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is firing back at Big Meech after the former Detroit crime boss denied allegations he cooperated with authorities.

50 Cent is calling out Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory after the Black Mafia Family (BMF) co-founder issued a statement denying snitching allegations.

The bad blood erupted after Meech teamed up with 50 Cent’s longtime nemesis Rick Ross in a video promoting his upcoming “Welcome Home” concert later this month. 50 Cent then implied Meech was a rat, sparking a war of words.

On Monday (February 10), the G-unit boss took to Instagram to repost the former Detroit crime boss’ statement, denying that he cooperated with authorities. 50 Cent added his own commentary, disputing Big Meech’s remarks.

He fired back at Meech’s claim, “I’m not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets,” by responding, “You tricked Cuff off the street. You told Tammy to tell, b####.”

50 Cent was referring to St. Louis drug lord Dionne “Cuffy” Gatling, who accused Big Meech of indirectly cooperating with authorities through BMF associate Tammy Cowins.

Cuffy claims that Cowins, a producer on Fif’s BMF series, acted as a government informant and played a key role in facilitating Meech’s alleged cooperation, ultimately leading to his lengthy prison sentence.

50 Cent continued, taunting Big Meech over his upcoming homecoming concert.

“Y’all gone be disappointed when Lil Baby don’t show up?” he added, suggesting the Atlanta rapper and others will be a no-show at the gig. “He can’t even go. He on house arrest.”

The “Many men” hitmaker doubled down in the caption, insisting Meech won’t be at his own concert.

“If the artist on the bill don’t show up, are you gonna want a refund?” he wrote. “Big Screech is not even gonna be there. he can’t go out after 6pm but don’t take my word for it. go head knock your self out!”

50 Cent Trolls Young Buck & Lil Meech

Earlier this week, 50 Cent trolled Young Buck for warning him to back off the feud. He also poked fun at Big Meech’s son and BMF star Lil Meech, exposing his DMS and implying he won’t be on the next season.