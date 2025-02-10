50 Cent Clowns Yung Buck Over Big Meech Warning  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is refusing to back down after former G-Unit member Young Buck warned him to stop trolling BMF co-founder Big Meech.

50 Cent is firing back at Young Buck after his former G-Unit affiliate appeared to warn him to back off his feud with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

The “Many Men” hitmaker has been throwing jabs at Big Meech, implying he’s a federal informant after the Black Mafia Family (BMF) co-founder linked up with Fif’s longtime nemesis Rick Ross ahead of a “Welcome Home” concert in Florida, later this month.

Young Buck took exception to 50 Cent trolling Big Meech and took to Instagram on Sunday (February 9) with a PSA.

“Shout out to Big Meech, welcome home,” he began. “Quit playing with dude, quit playing with dude. I’mma say that much.”

Young Buck Warns 50 Cent To Leave Big Meech Alone 👀 “Don’t Play With Him” pic.twitter.com/oZa4iZ2WQn — Traps N Trunks (@trapsntrunks) February 9, 2025

However, 50 Cent caught wind of Young Buck’s warning and fired back on Instagram Monday morning (February 10). He shared a clip of Buck’s video alongside a photo of himself with Big Meech while trolling his former associate in the caption.

“This fool fell out with me because he like boys,” 50 Cent wrote, repeating his past allegations about Young Buck. “I didn’t tell him to go loving on a Tranny he couldn’t resist like that Bussy.”

Young Buck isn’t the only one of the former G-Unit cohort reacting to the 50 Cent and Big Meech drama.

The Game Reacts To 50 Cent Trolling Big Meech

The Game also chimed in after Big Meech’s son, Lil Meech, who portrays his father on 50 Cent’s BMF series, got involved.

“Just seen a text from Lil Meech to 50 that got me dying,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Hey Lil Meech, you were supposed to be like ‘F you, this BMF and I’m standing with my pops!’”

He added, “Now me and Fifth got our own issues, but them s#### on pause while I post this. Then Fifth said ‘what show lil [ninja emoji]’ & I damn near spit my water out. What happened to [ninja emoji]’s man? Big Meech, you can’t let 50 get at you like that!”