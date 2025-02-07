The Game Clowns Lil Meech After 50 Cent Cuts Him Off Over Rick Ross Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Do the country music crews act like this? The drama between 50 Cent, Big Meech, Lil Meech and Rick Ross just took another wild turn. The Game has jumped into the fray. The latest? You know Lil Meech got cut off after Big Meech was spotted breaking bread with his longtime enemy, Rozay.

Let’s recap. Big Meech took a pic with Rick Ross. This set 50 Cent off. Fif doesn’t play about his enemies! Ross has been a major thorn in his side for years. So, when video surfaced of Big Meech cold lampin’ with Rosy, 50 went nuclear. He dropped the bomb, calling Meech an informant. Then the name Tammy Cohen came out.

Ross clapped back at 50, saying he’s too emotional over the situation. Business is business! Then 50 reportedly pulling the plug on “BMF,” the hit show, claiming there won’t be a next season! WOW! OK, here is the plot twist we needed.

The Game. The West Coast rapper wasted NO time hopping on IG with his take, but it was so funny. He posted a screenshot of 50’s alleged convo with Lil Meech.

Here’s what Game had to say:

“Just seen a text from Lil Meech to 50 that got me dying. Hey Lil Meech, you were supposed to be like ‘F you, this BMF and I’m standing with my pops!’ Now me and Fifth got our own issues, but them sh*ts on pause while I post this. Then Fifth said ‘what’s your lil a** gon’ do?’ I damn near spit my water out. What happened to ‘gangsta’ man? Big Meech, you can’t let 50 get at you like that!” Lil’ Meech on Acting, Celebrity Status + Why He Never Became A Rapper

Game wasn’t done. He took another shot, joking:

“So do I take BMF off my favorites on Prime now that y’all hate each other? LOL.”

In this new era, 50 Cent has built BMF BACK into a powerhouse. He gave us the show, put Lil Meech in acting school, and brought the story to the mainstream. Does Big Meech owe 50 some loyalty for that? Or is Meech just playing the field now that he’s back moving around? I think it depends who YOU are. I would have stayed down with 50 Cent.

And then there’s poor Lil Meech. Homie is just stuck and confused! The Game does not help things! But it sure is funny!

Sound off in the comments! This story is still developing…