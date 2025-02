Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s son trolled Lil Meech with a PSA amid the ongoing drama over Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s link-up with Fif’s rival, Rick Ross.

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson may have been estranged from his famous father for years, but he’s a chip off the old block when it comes to trolling, poking fun at Lil Meech amid the drama over Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory linking up with Fif’s longtime nemesis Rick Ross.

On Thursday (February 6), Marquise Jackson issued a PSA seemingly aimed at Lil Meech, the star of 50 Cent’s BMF series.

He opened his message by stating it was meant for anyone who needed to hear it.

“You thought you were special?” he said with a chuckle. “You really thought you were special. Who told you you were special?”

Jackson then burst into laughter before ending the video.

Lil Meech Taunted Marquise Jackson Son Over Father-Son Day Request To 50 Cent

While Marquise did name a specific person, Lil Meech waded into one of the 50 Cent’s public disagreements with his son.

Back in 2022, Marquise sarcastically offered his father $6,700—the same amount 50 Cent paid in monthly child support—to spend a day with him. The post featured a photo of Marquise sitting on the floor with “entitled” spelled out in cash.

However, Lil Meech hopped into Marquise’s comments, taunting him.

“You Stupid,” he said. “I’ll Take 5 Over There Myself I Might Even Play Some Games With You.”

50 Cent’s son’s latest post follows the G-Unit boss calling out Lil Meech’s dad. Fif recently called Big Meech a “rat” after the former BMF boss posed for a photo with Rick Ross, who is set to perform at Meech’s Welcome Back Concert in Miami next week.

Then, 50 exposed Lil Meech’s alleged DMs and hinted the upcoming season of BMF will be its last.

“F### Rick Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts,” Lil Meech wrote. “This internet s### is throwing me off.”

50 Cent captioned the post, “What next season little [ninja emoji].”