50 Cent Keeps Trolling Diddy With “New Jack City” & “Chappelle’s Show” Clips

50 Cent has repeatedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against his foe Diddy, who settled one lawsuit but faces two more cases.

Diddy cannot escape 50 Cent’s social media trolling. The G-Unit leader continued to taunt Diddy amid allegations of sexual assault against the Bad Boy Records boss.

50 Cent mocked Diddy’s settlement with Cassie by sharing a New Jack City meme on Thursday (November 30). The Instagram post featured Diddy as Nino Brown in an unforgettable scene from the film.

“Damn this bad,” 50 Cent wrote. “brother love going out bad!”

50 Cent also trolled Diddy by posting a skit from Chappelle’s Show on Wednesday (November 29). The rapper-turned-television maven antagonized his rival with Dave Chappelle’s parody of Diddy’s show Making the Band.

“Go get me a sugar cookie,” he wrote. “LOL Bad Boy take that!”

50 Cent relentlessly trolled Diddy over the past few weeks as sexual assault allegations surfaced. Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie sued him for rape and years of abuse on November 16. The two announced a settlement on November 17.

Diddy’s lawyer claimed the settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Two more women sued Diddy for sexual assault after he settled with Cassie. A woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal said Diddy drugged and raped her in 1991. Another woman identified as Jane Doe accused him and singer Aaron Hall of sexually assaulting her and a friend in the ’90s.

Earlier this week, Diddy temporarily stepped down as chairman of REVOLT due to the lawsuits. 50 Cent quickly jumped at the opportunity to joke about the situation, offering to buy the network.

“I’ll buy that from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone.”

Diddy co-founded REVOLT. The network said he had “no operational or day-to-day role in the business.”