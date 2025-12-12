50 Cent Laughs Off Alleged Plot Against Him By Jay-Z & Ja Rule

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent called out Jay-Z and Ja Rule over Netflix’s Diddy doc and laughed off rumors of a team-up against him.

50 Cent dragged Jay-Z and Ja Rule into the drama surrounding his Netflix doc on Diddy and he’s not sweating any of the noise coming his way.

The G-Unit boss hopped on Instagram after a wild comment claimed Ja Rule and his “1st mama” had linked up on IG, and that Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and exec Desiree Perez were allegedly plotting to “get him out the paint.”

Fif clapped back the only way he knows how: “f**k em all, my momentum make them all get together. LOL.”

If you’re not familiar, this all stems from Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the Netflix docuseries 50 executive-produced, which dives into the disturbing allegations against Diddy. The show stirred up a lot of buzz and some old beefs, too.

Now, folks are speculating that Ja Rule and others might be trying to squad up against 50. That’s still all talk for now, but the internet’s running with it.

Ja Rule has been going in on 50 this past week, accusing him of mistreating women, bringing up old claims made by 50’s ex, Daphne Joy, back in 2013.

Man this was a tough read… Doc in the works Herman you’re a Monster these women WILL be heard… #ICONN #ICONNicdocs @50cent @netflix https://t.co/HEfcfmZnll — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 10, 2025