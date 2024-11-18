50 Cent Links Big Meech, Hints At Possible Collab 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent hinted at an upcoming “Ultimate Hustler edition,” production with Black Mafia Family co-founder Big Meech.

50 Cent joined forces with Big Meech a month after the Black Mafia Family co-founder was released from federal prison, and it looks like they’re working on something.

On Sunday (November 17), the G-Unit boss shared a photo of Big Meech while hinting at an upcoming production using his trademark “GreenLight Gang,” slogan.

“Ultimate Hustler edition,” he added. “Camera speed, rolling and action. BMF BIG MEECH.”

As 50 Cent is an executive producer of the hit STARZ TV show based on the Black Mafia Family, BMF, fans couldn’t help but wonder if Big Meech would appear in the show.

“He can now return and play himself on the final episode,” wrote one user with a second person adding, “Next BMF season bout to really pop off.”

Meanwhile, a third joked, “that n#### that play meech on the show just got fired.”

The actor who plays the BMF founder in the show is none other than Big Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

Lil Meech has remained relatively silent about his father’s release but shared his joy in a since-deleted post.

“This is all i ever wanted,” he wrote alongside a video of his father getting his nails done. “Thank you God.”

In addition to meeting up with 50 Cent, Big Meech has kept himself busy after his release from prison, treating himself to manicures and some fresh dental work.

Meech currently resides in a halfway house in Miami, where he must serve the remainder of his sentence.