Big Meech Gets Nails Done In New Video Update From Lil Meech 

Lil Meech shared a heartwarming update on his father, Big Meech, following his release to a halfway house earlier this month.

Big Meech is indulging in some self-care upon his release from prison, having a relaxing manicure in a video shared by his son Lil Meech.

The Black Mafia Family co-founder was recently transferred from prison to a halfway house where he must serve the remainder of his sentence.

While Big Meech’s son Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. has remained relatively silent since his father’s release, he shared a new update on Instagram.

Lil Meech shared a photo of Big Meech getting a manicure in the halfway house. In the video Big Meech relaxes on a chair while talking on the phone and having his nails done. He wears a diamond chain with a matching BMF pendant.

It’s unclear if Lil Meech recorded the video. Nonetheless, he expressed his feelings about his father’s release with a note on his since-deleted post.

“This is all i ever wanted,” he wrote. “Thank you God.”

Big Meech was handed a 30-year prison sentence in 2008 after being found guilty of multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy and money laundering tied to his role in the BMF crime ring.

He was granted early release by a judge on October 15, cutting his sentence short by about three years. However, he is required to complete the remainder of his sentence in a halfway house. His anticipated release date is January 27, 2026, after which he will be placed under supervised release for five years.

Among the conditions, Big Meech will reportedly have to participate in a substance abuse program. It’s uncertain whether he will be required to undergo drug and alcohol testing.