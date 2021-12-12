Madonna went at 50 Cent again, but this time the G-Unit general was not in the mood to apologize! Check out the hilarious back and forth!

Madonna went at 50 Cent again, but this time the G-Unit general was not in the mood to apologize! Check out the hilarious back and forth!

50 Cent trashed Madonna again after she bashed him for making fun of her recent bedroom photo series on social media.

Yesterday (December 11th), Madonna posted a lengthy rant directed at 50 Cent, who mocked a series of risque snaps of the “Like A Virgin” singer, which showcased her writhing around in bed.

The last photo showed her bottom and legs – clad in fishnet tights – sticking out from underneath the bed.

50 Cent posted a photoshopped image of the still mashed up with a picture from “The Wizard of Oz,” showing Madonna’s legs sticking out from underneath Dorothy’s house, which crushed The Wicked Witch of the East in the film.

The rapper already apologized once for saying Madonna’s old ass was “shot out,” but the 63-year-old called his first apology “fake” and “b#######” in a 2-minute post on her Instagram account.

“Your apology is fake. It’s b#######, and it’s not valid,” Madonna said before offering up four reasons why his apology was “invalid.”

Number 1: “It’s not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out,” Madonna said while showing a clip of 50 Cent hanging out backstage with her.

Number 2: “What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks,” Madonna snarled.

Number 3: “You didn’t hurt my feelings because I don’t take it personally. I could never take it personally cause you’re not coming from an enlightened place,” said an angered Madonna.

Number 4: “You say that you’re not benefiting from it. Of course, you’re benefiting from it. That is what social media is all about. You do understand that, right? We post things about ourselves, and we use Instagram and other forms of social media because we want attention. We want people to buy our products. We want people to invest in our brands. We want people to listen to our music. We want people to go to our concerts. We want people to notice us. We want people to like us. There’s nothing wrong with any of those things but don’t kid yourself if you think you have an Instagram account and you’re not benefiting from it. Shut it down.

“Stop lying to yourself, okay? So you’re reposting somebody else’s low level of consciousness. Postings that are meant to shame and humiliate other people. That’s f##### up. You are trying to put a limit on when women should be able to feel good about themselves,” Madonna said.

Finally, Madonna accepted 50 Cent’s apology. However, the Queens, New York rapper, was at it again after Madonna’s latest post directed at him.

Fif wasted no time posting images from the “#LikeAVirgin63” challenge, which showcases people sticking their bottoms out from under their beds.

“What a positive influence you are,” 50 Cent shot back. “LOL #likeavirgin63 challenge. 🤷🏽‍♂️ I’m sorry, SORRY DIDN’T WORK ! 😳.”

50 Cent also made a customized movie trailer, clowning Madonna even further.