50 Cent On Cardi B’s Success: That’s The American Dream Right There

The two New Yorkers both turned their respective music careers into big business.

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar-Cephus went from being an exotic dancer to being a Grammy-winning multimillionaire. Her rise to fame and fortune represents the epitome of upward social mobility in the United States, according to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Billboard magazine caught up with 50 Cent for a new cover story about the G-Unit boss. The outlet also published an interview with Jackson where he talked about his fellow New York City-bred recording artist Cardi B.

“When Cardi came, she’s dope because she’s from the bottom,” stated 50 Cent in the Billboard video. “From that, and you actually go and make a hit record, I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t like to see that.”

The Queens-raised entrepreneur continued, “It felt like [Cardi] got everything that year – got married, got the baby. Everything came really fast. That’s what the culture needs, for people to see the dream happen. That’s the American Dream right there.”

Both Cardi B & 50 Cent Made Many Money Moves

Migos member Kiari “Offset” Cephus married Cardi B in 2017. The celebrity couple currently has two children together – 4-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus and 1-year-old Wave Set Cephus. Offset has three other children with different mothers.

Cardi B became a household name following the release of chart-topping songs such as “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “WAP,” and “Up.” Her 2018 studio LP, Invasion of Privacy, made history by being the first solo album by a female rapper to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Additionally, Cardi built a reported eight-figure net worth through business ventures like the vodka-infused whipped cream Whipshots brand and Playboy‘s Centerfold platform. The 30-year-old Bronx native also partnered with companies like MAC Cosmetics, Reebok, Pepsi, and Facebook.

50 Cent has his own successful business career too. G-Unit Films and Television Inc. is the production company behind the Power franchise and the BMF crime drama. Jackson reportedly made $100 million from a Vitaminwater deal, and he claimed his deal with Reebok netted him $80 million.