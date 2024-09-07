50 Cent On His Muhammad Ali-Inspired $3.5M Photoshoot 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An iconic image of boxing legend Muhammad Ali left a lasting impression on 50 Cent, inspiring a recent photoshoot.

50 Cent pulled up to a photoshoot with a staggering $3.5 million in cash, inspired by an iconic image of Muhammad Ali.

The G-Unit mogul posed atop a huge pile of cash for a recent Hollywood Reporter cover story, mirroring the late sporting legend’s iconic 1964 Sports Illustrated cover.

While Muhammad Ali used $1 million in cash, 50 Cent packed two cases with $3.5 million for his homage, perhaps adjusting for inflation or simply because of his competitive nature.

Stephen Colbert quizzed 50 Cent about the shoot during a recent appearance on “The Late Show,” asking why he didn’t use Photoshop and questioned how heavy the suitcases were.

50 Cent revealed that the bags are heavier than you might expect and not at all like you see in movie heists. “That’s not real,” he said. “It’s about 77 pounds.”

The subject of wealth came up during another recent interview, with 50 Cent reflecting on Dame Dash once telling him that $1 million was not a lot of money. He also said that Dame is broke now.

The former Roc-A-Fella mogul then challenged Fiddy to a network battle.

However, he went viral after his grill fell out while talking about 50 Cent on Instagram Live.

50 Cent swooped on the opportunity to troll Dame and a couple of others who recently had something to say about him with a video montage promoting his new book.

He followed up with a repost of another video roasting Dame Dash.

“I don’t know why things are the way they are,” he captioned the post. “But lately every time somebody try some dumb s### ! LOL.”