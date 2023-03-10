50 Cent Opens Up To Mary J. Blige About Finding Love With Cuban Link 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

While 50 Cent is notoriously private about his relationship with Cuban Link, he told Mary J. Blige that making her happy makes him happy.

Mary J. Blige helped fans see the soft side of 50 Cent during one of the first episodes of her new BET series The Wine Down.

The rapper-turned-entertainment-mogul followed Yung Miami and Taraji P. Henson, who featured on the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul’s debut show. As well as discussing his career in music and television and his experience of getting shot, 50 Cent shared a few details about his relationship with Mary J. Blige.

While he’s notoriously private about his relationship with Jamira Haines, also known as Cuban Link, 50 Cent opened up about being in love and making his woman happy.

“I’m in a friendship with a woman, and I’m finding gratification out of seeing her happy,” he explained. His admission surprised Mary J. Blige, who interjected to say “That’s beautiful.”

50 Cent then described how he derives pleasure from making his boo happy before explaining what love means to him.

“At that point, I think I’m in love with her,” he continued. “‘Cause even if her friends or her people are there, and they’re doing their thing, I’m happy because I know she’s really happy at that point. You understand? It’s not necessarily coming from me, but that’s how I interpret love.”

Check out the video below.

50 Cent Talks Being In Love With Cuban Link

Meanwhile, Cuban Link caught wind of Fiddy’s sweet expression of love and reposted the clip on her Instagram Stories. “Wasn’t it,” she said in response to somebody who shared the video stating, “this is so sweeetttt.” The fitness influencer also implied the video made her cry before adding, “literally warmed my heart.”