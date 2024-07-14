50 Cent Performs In Front Of Donald Trump “Get Rich Or Die Tryin'” Meme Hours After Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

During 50 Cent’s show in Boston, he decided to perform “Many Men (Wish Death)” with a giant version of the meme as his backdrop.

50 Cent took his love of trolling to a whole other level on Saturday night (July 13). Hours after Donald Trump was reportedly shot in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally, a meme of 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cover featuring Trump’s head on the rapper’s body started making the rounds.

During 50 Cent’s show in Boston, he decided to perform “Many Men (Wish Death)” with a giant version of the meme as his backdrop. The performance caught so many people’s attention that he became a trending Twitter (X) topic on Sunday (July 14).

50 Cent commented, “Trump got shot and now I’m trending.” He added a shrug emoji at the end to illustrate he was just as confused as other people.

50 cent performing Many Men in Boston last night pic.twitter.com/V20RfeTJlL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 14, 2024

Donald Trump appeared to be a victim of an assassination attempt during his rally speech. 50 Cent, always quick to comment on current topics, hopped on Instagram and shared his thoughts on the incident, writing, “I know the vibes. We are all in trouble now.” The post was accompanied by the now-viral photo of Trump’s fist in the air and blood coming from his ear.

President Joe Biden weighed in on the shooting from his home in Delaware. He wrote in a statement, “I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” Biden wrote. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Former First Lady Melania Trump also thanked law enforcement for their intervention. As she wrote on social media, “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.

“Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a registered Republican. Crooks, a resident of nearby Bethel County, was shot and killed by Secret Service agents just moments after he fired into the crowd.