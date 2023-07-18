50 Cent Predicts Podcast Will Be Bigger Than “Narcos” After Cartel Wife Sentenced To Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper 50 Cent’s podcast, ‘Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord,’ is set to gain more traction following the sentencing of the wife of one of the infamous Flores twins

50 Cent has predicted his podcast will surpass the popularity of the hit Netflix series “Narcos” following the sentencing of the wives of two infamous drug dealers.

The podcast, “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord,” is a collaboration between 50 Cent and investigative journalist Charlie Webster.

The podcast focuses on the story of twins Pedro and Margarito Flores, former associates of the Sinaloa cartel, who turned against the cartel and became key informants for the U.S. government. Their cooperation was instrumental in the conviction of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Vivianna Lopez and Valerie Gaytan, the wives of the Flores twins, were recently sentenced to prison for their involvement in money laundering activities connected to their husbands’ illicit earnings.

According to the Chicago-Sun Times, Lopez was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for hiding hundreds of thousands of dollars from federal authorities.

Lopez peaded guilty in April to a money laundering conspiracy, admitting she stored her husband’s drug money and arranged with her sister and aunt to spend it in a way that would conceal its source.

Gaytan and Lopez had previously written a book titled “Cartel Wives,” discussing their lives as wives to drug dealers. The book references some of the illicit activities the women were involved in.

50 Cent’s podcast, produced by G-Unit Audio and Lionsgate Sound, debuted on October 19.

The Flores twins speak publicly for the first time on “Surviving El Chapo,” detailing their journey from dealing $2 billion worth of drugs across the country to becoming government informants.

With the recent sentencing of the cartel wives and the public’s fascination with true crime stories, 50 Cent’s prediction for his podcast’s success might not be far off the mark.