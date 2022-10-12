50 Cent Ready To Launch His El Chapo Podcast: “This One Is So Crazy”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s podcast explores the story of the twins who helped take down drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

50 Cent and iHeartMedia set a premiere date for the new podcast Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord.

The show, which is hosted by 50 Cent and journalist Charlie Webster, debuts on October 19. The podcast tells the story of Jay and Peter Flores, who worked for drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and became government informants.

“This one is so crazy,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “You gotta hear this Podcast Surviving EL CHAPO GLG GreenLightGang.”

The Flores twins speak publicly for the first time on Surviving El Chapo. The podcast details their journey from dealing $2 billion worth of drugs across the country to flipping on El Chapo and the consequences of their actions.

50 Cent’s G-Unit Audio produces Surviving El Chapo with Lionsgate Sound, the recently established podcast wing of Lionsgate Entertainment.

“We look forward to entering the rapidly expanding podcast market as a great source of exciting new properties as well as an opportunity to feed the growing demand for audio content with our films, television series, Starz original programming, and library titles,” Lionsgate’s Joe Drake and Kevin Beggs said in August. “This initiative demonstrates Lionsgate’s 360-degree approach to content, creating an opportunity for us to continue onscreen stories and make companion podcasts to serve fans of our IP while scaling the audience base for new projects.”

Check out the trailer for 50 Cent’s Surviving El Chapo below.