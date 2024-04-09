50 Cent Says “People Think You On Them Tapes” After Meek Mill Claims 12-Year-Old Son Confused By Gay Rumors  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent insisted nobody believes Meek Mill is gay after the Philly rapper lashed out against the rumors about his sexuality.

50 Cent refuses to let any opportunity pass to troll Meek Mill over the Diddy lawsuit allegations.

On Monday (April 8), the G-Unit founder shared a screenshot of a report concerning Meek’s comments about the scandal.

“Meek Mill Says The Rumors About Him And Diddy Is Confusing His 12-Year-Old Son “People Saying His Dad is G*y,” the headline read.

50 Cent shared his thoughts on the topic, insisting nobody is questioning Meek Mill’s sexuality. However, Fiddy says people believe Meek features in allegedly incriminating tapes rumored to have been secretly recorded at Diddy’s freak-off parties.

“Got Damn it,” he began. “People don’t think you are gay @meekmillnews they think you on them tapes. old boy was filming every room even the toilets.”

Earlier on Monday, Meek vented online over the barrage of gay jokes and rumors following accusations in Lil Rod’s sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy and the effect it had on his son. The producer claimed Meek Mill was one of Diddy’s male sexual partners.

“I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now!” he wrote. “I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick.”

50 Cent previously offered “top dollar” for tapes of Diddy’s alleged freak-off parties. He plans to include the recordings in a documentary detailing the sexual assault allegations against the Bad Boy Records boss.

“This is gonna break records when this drop,” he wrote alongside the docuseries cover art.