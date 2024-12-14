50 Cent Reacts To Will Smith Denying Any Connections To Diddy “Freak-Off” Parties

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is having a grand ol’ time trolling Diddy following Will Smith’s recent concert in San Diego.

On Friday (December 13), the G-Unit Films mogul shared a post on Instagram featuring video from Smith’s set in which he attempted to completely distance himself from Diddy and the allegations he faces in light of his arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in September.

In addition to joking that while he shared memes about Smith being allegedly involved with Diddy, he claimed he didn’t actually create them. No matter the case, he still got a kick out of the clip and utilized it as a promo opportunity for his new TV fast channel, 50 Cent Action.

“How you don’t like will smith man LOL I’m watching his movies on 50centAction on ROKU,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post.

To be more specific, Smith appeared to speak on the growing discourse on social media alleging that he is linked to the numerous assault cases Diddy has been implicated in.

“The world we’re in right now is really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true,” Smith.

“I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I just wanted to say this very clearly, I don’t have s##t to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes.”

As he continued, he went on to distance himself from the “Freak-Off” parties that have become at the center of the indictment Diddy will head to trial over in May 2025.

“You can stop all that bulls##t,” he said. “I ain’t been nowhere near those damn Freak-Offs. I do enough of my own s##t, don’t be putting other people’s bulls##t. I ain’t been anywhere near that man, did none of that stupid s##t, so whenever you guys hear that, it’s a damn lie.”

He concluded, further trolling the narrative by proclaiming he “doesn’t even like baby oil.”

Smith isn’t the only target 50 Cent has picked on by using his social media channels, as of late. In addition to mercilessly trolling JAY-Z over the Jane Doe lawsuit filed against him, which includes Diddy, Fifty also trolled boxer Claressa Shields over her online spat with Remy Ma over Papoose.