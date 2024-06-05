50 Cent Recruits Ben Crump For Congressional Battle Against Spirits Brand In Washington 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent and renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump are set to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus.

50 Cent is making good on his promise to take his grievances against Beam Suntory to Congress, and he’s recruited renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump to join him in Washington D.C.

The entertainment mogul is embroiled in a long-running battle with the spirits company. After accusing employees of stealing millions of dollars from his brands, the dispute snowballed into a $6 million lawsuit.

50 Cent tapped Ben Crump to join his legal team in the fight to increase minority representation in the multibillion-dollar luxury spirits industry.

Crump will join 50 Cent for a meeting with Congressional Leaders on Capitol Hill on Wednesday (June 5) at 10 a.m. ET. The G-Unit honcho said they will meet with “the Congressional Black Caucus about how @suntoryglobalspirits has damaged my business.”

On Tuesday (June 4) 50 Cent posted an AI-generated image of himself and Crump with a warning to Beam Suntory.

“You can change your name from @beamsuntory @suntoryglobalspirits but you still robbed him,” Fiddy wrote in the caption. “I just want mines. Tell your friends in your discus meeting, you haven’t been under compliance at all.”

In a statement, Ben Crump praised 50 Cent “as he is one of the most successful Black entrepreneurs in America.” However, he noted, “even he is not immune to the bias treatment that faces minority business owners everyday.”

Crump said 50 Cent has been “relentless in his fight to seek fairness and justice.” Nonetheless, “he still must contend with the oppression that comes from being a minority business owner.”

He also affirmed his commitment to helping 50 Cent demonstrate “the power of the consumers to make corporate America allow a seat at the table for hard-working Black entrepreneurs.”