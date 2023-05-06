C-Murder Hires Ben Crump And President Of Baton Rouge NAACP In Renewed Push For Freedom 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s team says the “NAACP are committed to fighting for justice and equality for all.”

After years of incarceration, the Louisiana State Conference of the NAACP has decided to throw its support and resources behind, rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller.

The civil rights organization, founded in 1909 by W. E. B. Du Bois, Mary White Ovington, Moorfield Storey, and Ida B. Wells, will work closely with attorney Benjamin Crump and Ronald Haley Jr. to help bring the artist to justice, almost 15 years later.



C-Murder, the brother of Master P, has been in jail since his 2009 murder conviction, a crime he has maintained his innocence.

According to the press release from the chapter, posted on C-Murder’s Instagram page on Thursday, May 4, “The NAACP Louisiana State Conference is proud to announce that Eugene Collins, President of the NAACP Baton Rouge Branch, will be taking on a special assignment and joining Corey Miller’s team in advocating for his innocence. President Collins will be working with FFO Investigations, led by Ms. Kasandra Washington.”

AllHipHop.com reports the No Limit soldier was convicted of murder in 2009 and has been serving a life sentence at the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

The civil rights organization states, “There is significant doubt about the fairness of his trial, along with evidence that suggests his innocence.”

C-Murder’s management team said, “Collins and the NAACP are committed to fighting for justice and equality for all, and we believe that Corey Miller deserves a fair trial and the chance to prove his innocence. Eugene Collins has joined Corey Miller’s team, and we are proud to have him as an advocate along with the NAACP.”

President Michael McClanahan, NAACP LSC, said he wanted to urge the “public and the justice system” to review the evidence more closely and to recognize, despite C-Murder’s high celebrity, he deserves a “fair trial.”

“We believe that justice will prevail and that Corey Miller will be exonerated. We will continue to work tirelessly to support Corey Miller’s legal team and raise awareness about his case,” McClanahan stated. “We appreciate your support and ask that you join us in advocating for justice and equality for all.”

Just months ago, C-Murder embarked on a hunger strike over the treatment of vulnerable populations in jail, specifically with the penitentiary’s lax COVID-19 rules, AllHipHop.com reported.

The “My Life” artist said via statement “While [in] quarantined, the inmates are on constant lockdown and are not allowed to leave the dorm to receive fresh air.”

“The tests that they provide are not up to standard and they are giving many erroneous results,” he continued. “There are many inmates that have ailments that were not properly treated and as a result, have died after contracting the virus. The families of these men need to investigate their deaths due to improper treatment and neglect.”