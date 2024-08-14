50 Cent Reveals He’s Nearly a Billionaire: “I’m Very Rich” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent joked that while his life won’t change much as a billionaire, he will likely have the IRS breathing down his neck.

50 Cent is opening up about his vast wealth but insists he’s in no rush to reach billionaire status and says his life won’t change much when he gets there.

In a new cover story for Us Weekly published Wednesday (August 14), the rapper and entertainment mogul confirmed that although he’s on the verge of becoming a billionaire, he’s in no rush to get there.

“I don’t quantify the money like that — I quantify the level of successes and wins I’ve achieved,” he explained. “I have far exceeded anyone’s expectations of me. I think my longevity and staying power in the industry have surprised many, but that’s what drives me further. [Besides,] I’m not in a hurry to reach billionaire status. I’ve reached a point where I don’t want anything I don’t have. What’s the rush? I’ve bought every car I wanted, multiple times over.”

50 Cent also shared that he doesn’t want the problems that come with being a billionaire. “The IRS might suddenly decide they want 58 percent of your money,’ he said. “The ambulance chasers, the attorneys — it’s an army of ’em after you. Then you’d have to protect yourself because you have deep pockets.”

Moreover, 50 Cent believes that becoming a billionaire wouldn’t significantly change his life. You start building a legacy, doing more sophisticated things,” he added. “People remember those who helped others more than those who just accumulated wealth.”

50 Cent Praised By Shreveport Police For Crime-Free Humor And Harmony Festival

50 Cent’s legacy will now include his G-Unit Film and Television Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana. The city hosted his Humor and Harmony Festival this past weekend, an epic four-day event to support his G-Unity Foundation.

The inaugural event included a comedy show, a celebrity basketball game and performances from Cam’ron, French Montana,2 Chainz, DaBaby, Master P, Moneybagg Yo, and many more.

The Shreveport Chief of Police praised 50 Cent for exciting a successful, crime-free event. “I haven’t seen this type of positive activity downtown since the late ’80s!” Chief Wayne Smith told TMZ.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is gearing up to launch his new FAST channel in partnership with Lionsgate, 50 Cent Action.