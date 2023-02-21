50 Cent Says Future Is ‘Way Bigger’ In The Streets Than Jay-Z 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent sided with Future agreeing that the Atlanta-based rapper is a bigger artist than Jay-Z: “Yeah, he is, way bigger.”

The Hip-Hop mogul offered his take on the debate during his recent interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

“Future said in the streets he’s bigger than Hov,” Melber said as they discussed Hip-Hop’s best artists.

“Yeah, he is, way bigger,” 50 Cent replied before referring to Future’s catalog. “There’s consistent music from him that didn’t chart that [are] huge records that people love and appreciate that.”

However, 50 Cent acknowledged Future doesn’t have the chart-topping success of Jay-Z.

“Future’s gonna have to be No. 1 internally because those records didn’t chart,” he added. “Later in his career, they’re not gonna look at the stats and say, we should pay you this kind of money because of records that were great on the street.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Melber asked his take on whether Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Nas are the top 3 rappers. “They’re still good artists, but not of all time,” he declared.

“To me, how do you not look at the No. 1 selling artist?” he said, suggesting that Eminem should be up there because he’s “sold like 90 million records.”

But I do think people are reading too much into this. No one is saying Future is better than Jay Z. But in the streets, you definitely hear more Future than Jay Z, so 50 Cent has a point. pic.twitter.com/kx3amt3Wt2 — 🎙 HiphopSessions (@AllHHSessions) February 18, 2023

The episode, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of Fiddy’s classic 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin‘, was one of the most popular “The Beat” shows ever.

Ari Melber’s chat with 50 Cent ranked as the second most viewed edition ever, topping shows featuring tech mogul Bill Gates and acting legend Rober DeNiro. However, the most viewed episode featured Former Kremlin official Andrei Kozyrev.

Chief troll Fifty Cent took to Instagram to share a tweet from the Russian politician who’s been bombarded with questions about the rapper.

“@andreivkozyrev How are you feeling😏i’m happy your still alive,” he penned in the caption. “Putin didn’t like that s### you said be careful now !”