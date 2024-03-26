50 Cent Shares AI Video Of N-Word Dropping Donald Trump Trolling Diddy: “The World’s Almost Over” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent continued mocking Diddy with a video featuring an AI version of Donald Trump commenting on the federal raids.

50 Cent shared an AI version of Donald Trump dropping the N-word to continue his relentless trolling of Diddy.

His latest post came on Monday evening (March 25), hours after news broke that Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles, New York and Miami in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

The G-Unit founder shared a clip featuring an AI version of the former president that sounded like a typical Trump rant except for his repeated use of the N-word.

In the video, the fake Trump calls Diddy “stupid” for “f###### with R. Kelly” and refers to the raids before asking, “Can I get a copy of the meek Mill sex tape?”

While not endorsing Trump, 50 Cent shared his belief that he would become president again.

“The world’s almost over so what are we worried about,” 50 Cent penned in the caption. “Who ever made this is f##### up. I think Trumps gonna be president again, but I’m not gonna say that.”

50 Cent Suggests Feds Raided Diddy Because “They Got A Case”

Earlier on Monday, Fiddy shared an article reporting the Homeland Security raids. He wrote in the caption, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done. They don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

50 Cent followed up with another post on the Diddy drama. The rapper-turned-TV exec shared a tweet claiming that Diddy fled the U.S. and was on a private jet bound for Cape Verde.

“Oh this s### is a movie,” he captioned his post. “I told yall but no, ya didn’t listen.”

Despite the rumors, Diddy was not running from the law. TMZ shared footage of Diddy calmly pacing around outside a Customs office at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, just hours after federal raids on his homes.

While his sons Justin and King Combs were handcuffed during the raid, Diddy was reportedly pacing around the airport. He was not detained at the time of filming.